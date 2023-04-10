A little girl who found out while taking photo with her mother that her father who was a military officer would be returning home after months of absence has gone viral

A little girl finally received the news of the homecoming of her military father who had been away for so many months.

The girl received the news from her mother while she was taking a series of photos and immediately she began to shed tears of joy.

Girl cries joyfully on hearing about father's homecoming. Photo credit: @people Source: Instagram

Source: UGC

Little girl meets military father

Another clip would eventually reveal the scene where she met her father and they hugged each other warmly.

The girl's unmistakable and obvious happiness knew no bounds as the mother, who was behind the camera, captured all the details.

Many social media users who reacted to the video expressed joy over seeing the father and daughter bond.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 5000 likes with more than 100 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video as shared by people magazine below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@aj4pork reacted:

"Pray for peace on this earth so children and parents don't have to go through this."

@juliefrank3566 said:

"This is heartbreaking. I was the little girl standing on the dock waiting for my daddy's ship to come in. After crying myself to sleep many nights I could hardly stand and watch that ship slowly pull in. Then all the guys standing on deck and waving. Trying to see if one Wwas my dad."

@loriward42 also reacted:

"What a beautiful homecoming! Thank you for your service Sgt."

@angiebernard commented:

"Oh man, of all the videos.. her sweet voice! I am so happy for them! Thank you for your service!"

@portlandgirl0330 also said:

"Thank you for your service."

