A photo and a video from a wedding have since gone viral on social media over the nature of styles spotted

The groomsmen for the bridal party were pictured dressed in yellow pleated skirts known as pleats

The photo of the men dressed in white tuxedos has sparked mixed reactions among internet users online

Kilts may be a Scottish attire but it appears some Nigerians are owing the look and adding their own twist to it.

A video, as well as a photo from a wedding ceremony, has surfaced on social media and it has left the internet talking.

Photos of the wedding party. Credit: @_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

According to blogger, @_tosinsilverdam, the wedding took place in Asaba, Delta state at a Christ Embassy church.

And it saw a group of men believed to be groomsmen dressed in white and yellow ensembles.

In the photo, the men are seen sporting white tuxedos over yellow pleated skirts better known as kilts.

The video shows the groom dressed in a pair of pants instead.

Social emdia users react to photo of men in skirts

belindaoma:

"Meanwhile, abeg make una sharap. What is wrong if they choose to dress this way? Isn’t this a Scottish style? Wetin do am if they choose to do the unusual? With una bala blue busy body."

real_queenhadassah:

"Are u sure they are grooms men? Cos Christ Embassy doesn’t allow this. I am a member."

pam_.ella:

"Abeg make I no talk today before them go find me come house cute men "

pluviophile2305:

"The fact groom stood on the car shows how irresponsible he is."

the_small_london:

"Lol...strong men...if you know you know."

uzojenny:

"That is Scott land people's traditional dressing. After all we dey follow white people dressing when going to wedding, so nothing is wrong with their dressing."

mur_thriftbox:

"Abakaliki people and werey activities are 5 and 6 "

joshylanky_:

"Why the groom no follow wear skirt wait first fear no go let This men open legs o everything go just Dey ground "

_bigbabybella_:

"This one no concern me I no fit put mouth,by the way their dressing isn’t that bad."

taiwousmanadisa:

"This is Scottish, there’s nothing wrong with the dressing."

real47africaqueenlei:

"It’s called a kilt Nigerians oooooo!!! Originally worn by men in Scotland. Please educate yourselves so you don’t sound daft when you come to the internet with your unsolicited opinions "

temitemikay:

"It's semblance of a Kilt. It's Scottish outfit usually worn for weddings or other important occasions."

eliabetha1:

"Just dey behave anyhow. Are they Scottish?"

