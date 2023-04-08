A beautiful lady has gone online to show people the house her boyfriend built as she congratulated the young man

Showing that the house was completed in April, the lady said that the month is a great one already because it started with blessings

Many Nigerians who watched the video of the house rejoiced as some "tapped" into it to have the same blessing

A young Nigerian lady, @only_one_edna1, has shared a video that captured the new house her boyfriend built and completed in the month of April.

The lady tagged the video, "Congrats to my love. April didn't come to play". At the beginning of the clip, the building project was seen at the foundation level.

The lady said that April came with a big blessing. Photo source: @only_one_edna1

Source: TikTok

Amazing interior

Seconds into the video, the building was at the roofing level. After it was roofed, its fence was also made. The whole compound was interlocked.

The interior had POP. The finished house looked so beautiful and elegant. Many people congratulated the young man.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 13,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adesewa said:

"All of you dey Build the same house ? I have seen this house so many times."

Single Mf said:

"He don build hux na why he nor go be your hubby."

OBIMONEY said:

"Congratulations. I pray for mine as well."

user6620370015922 said:

"Have never tapped into any blessing on this app but for the first time i tap into this blessing for my husband and I."

user5229901007015 said:

"Congratulations dear...more goodness to witness together."

UFEDO said:

"Congratulations, I tap from your blessing."

loveth said:

"Congratulations,am next by God's grace."

josas14 said:

"Congratulations more blessings to come. I receive grace to accomplish great things."

Big DaNNyes said:

"Congratulations I pray mine comes next."

