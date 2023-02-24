A young Nigerian lady identified as Unity has celebrated fulfilling her dream of becoming a house owner

Unity said that she built the house from scratch to finish and shared pictures and a video capturing the building processes

Many social media users gushed over the beautiful property and joined the lady in celebrating her feat

A Nigerian lady, Unity, has taken to social media to announce completing her own house in style.

Unity shared pictures and a video on TikTok of how the fine bungalow house was started and eventually completed by construction workers.

Unity said that she built the house from scratch. Photo Credit: @unityfashionworld.it

Source: TikTok

Congratulating herself on the feat, Unity said it is a dream come true, saying she built it from the scratch.

The beautiful structure was fully interlocked and had an eye-catching interior, as seen in a sneak peek she gave.

Unity added that she was excited about becoming a landlady and that her heart is full of joy. Social media users had kind words for her.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Apple User633936773 said:

"I tap from your blessings in Jesus mighty name Amen o."

Anointed Anointed said:

"Congratulations I tap from this blessings."

Lia shuga said:

"Congratulations dear am next to testify amen."

GwinBusinessEnterprise said:

"Big congratulations more of God’s blessings Omonomose."

Rich pablo said:

"I tap from your grace in Jesus name amen big congratulations."

meinteriors said:

"Congratulations sis We can handle the interiors for you sis Curtains aspect precisely. Thank you."

@morrisondavi02 said:

"Congrats ma'am i tap frm dis blessings and testimonies sooner than i expect by faith ijn amen and amen."

Source: Legit.ng