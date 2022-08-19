A young man has gone viral on social media after entering an aeroplane for the first time

In a viral video, he acted so scared while the plane was in the air, and this made people laugh at him

Reacting to the video, some social media users have shared their experiences after boarding an aeroplane

A hilarious video of a young black man boarding an aeroplane for the first time has kept people in stitches.

A trending video captures the young man fidgetting and screaming while the aeroplane was in the air. An amused fellow sat by his side and made a video of him while laughing hysterically.

Man screams during flight Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide / Craig Hastings

Source: Instagram

At a point in the video, the plane shook a bit, and the young man became more scared. He immediately grabbed the man by his side out of fear.

After noticing that he was creating a scene with his funny actions, he laughed and comported himself.

Social media users react to the video

The viral video has kept people in stitches.

Jare_ahmed said:

"I remember my first experience. This guy no don reach me. It was not funny. I felt like I would die on that day."

Preshemirate stated:

"Not only first time, I’m always like this."

__s_soul's wrote:

"Wasn’t for me oh."

Big_baby_anita noted:

"Na em be say the day I go enter plane I go mumu tire."

Anihobinna reacted:

I have phobia for heights, any Turbulence on flight I'm gone."

Kingquojo remarked:

"My guy is scared af."

Official_cute_hussey said:

"Nah so e dey do person for body."

Nexter1991 remarked:

"Funny enough i never experienced that, does it mean I’m weird."

Watch the video shared by @bcrworldwide below:

Nigerian man enters aeroplane for the first time ever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Adebambo Oluwole, has shared his joy of flying in an aeroplane for the first time as a passenger. Going on LinkedIn, the man appreciated God as he said that flying high in the sky is a symbolic move for him.

He revealed that it means he will never go down in life. The young man revealed that when he was a kid, he always imagined when he would also fly in an aeroplane whenever he sees one in the sky.

Oluwole said that though many people may think he is overblowing something as simple as boarding a plane, he is grateful to God that such happened to him.

Source: Legit.ng