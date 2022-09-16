A child has become an overnight TikTok sensation after a video exposed him copiously pressing milk into his mouth

What made the video all the funnier is that he was actually checking to see if someone was coming to catch him

TikTokers are losing it over the video with some saying the child does not know the pains of paying bills

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users are reacting in hilarious ways to a video of a baby boy helping himself with milk.

The milk is stored in a container and he clutched it carefully and then pressed the liquid to his mouth.

He knows that he might be caught, so checks and then comes back to press the milk. Photo credit: TikTok/@im_vineeth.

Source: UGC

The baby was unable to control the flow of the milk as it continuously splashed on his face and head with a few drops entering his mouth now and then.

Many TikToers are of the view that the baby does not know the pain of paying bills which was why he was wasting much of the milk.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He is very wise

Another funny aspect of the video is that the baby was checking to see if someone was coming to catch him. Occasionally, he peeps to be sure that no one was coming.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react

Haja Saran said:

"He knows what he’s doing is wrong that’s why he’s checking around to confirm if nobody is coming."

@patrinaelttyl commented:

"This baby is so smart lol...keep on looking while enjoying."

@Sam@.net4 said:

"Meaning he knows what he is doing is wrong."

@Chapters Nii Odoi Ja said:

"Ooh there's trouble coming let me continue."

@Melaninqueen2539 said:

"He know he is not to do it...he is looking."

@Bridget Bella said:

"Ohhh lord I can’t wait to have a baby...they are the most cutest adorable beings ever."

@Jane commented:

"And he's checking if his mother is around."

Baby spills his mother's powder in viral video

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum caught her baby boy spilling her powder on the floor.

The mum was shocked at the sight as she promptly got hold of the boy and punished him.

The boy wanted to flee the scene immediately after he committed the bad act but he was found out by the watchful mother.

He tried to cry too, but that could not help as he was immediately rebuked.

Source: Legit.ng