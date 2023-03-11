A Nigerian lady who did not like the flooring of her newly rented apartment went to the market and bought wooden tiles

The tenant bought three cartons of new tiles and laid them on the tiles the landlord installed in the house

Many people who reacted to the video said that they loved the former tiles more as they wondered why the change

A young Nigerian lady (@kingzaeenab) who rented a small apartment has given people a tour of the whole place before she moved it.

She said she had to change the floor tiles because she never liked them. The lady changed the look of the tiles by adding other ones on top.

People said that landlord's tiles are better. Photo source: @kingzaeenab

Source: TikTok

Lady bought new tiles for rented house

The lady went to a tile shop and bought three cartons of wooden tiles that she paid more than N50k for. She also got N3500 gum, and the workmanship cost her N5000.

She stated that she had to change the flooring because it looked so busy. Many people who reacted to her video said they would not do such in a rented apartment.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 13,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mide_Scott said:

"Una too like to Dey waste money shaa no offense Bt dat tiles is fine."

Blessing sacker said:

"Did you consult your landlord? Rubber tiles destroy the tile underneath. You would have to pay a lot of damages fee when it’s time to leave."

Ms.Lola said:

"Una get money to waste Sha, the first tile is very fine."

Pretti_sussy said:

"The tiles before was better o."

Ademi said:

"I like when people satisfy their wants️, but for me I would have learnt to love it."

meenafotra said:

"Thank you the first was finer this new one looks too much like olden days carpet."

Sandra Obeten said:

"I love the previous titles before than this."

Another lady rented house & broke tiles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian baker (@cakesbysharawow) shared a video of how she renovated her cake studio. She said after some searching, she was able to get a space.

The video she shared showed that she invested much into the interior decor to make the place fit for her business. After she was convinced that she could renovate to her taste, the lady got down to work.

The lady got tilers to break up the house's old tiles and fix hers. She even had the old doors changed.

Source: Legit.ng