A video of two female teachers consuming a meal of swallow and soup 'with reckless abandon' has elicited reactions online

A man who filmed the ladies without their knowledge remarked that they would end up only teaching the kids the alphabet

Some netizens supported the teachers' action while some argued that it was wrong of them to eat in such a manner before the little kids

Social media users have reacted to a video of two teachers gulping swallow in the presence of their little pupils.

The teachers didn't mind that the kids were watching them with keen interest as they made big moulds of swallow and dipped them in the soup before driving it into their mouths.

Their pupils watched. Photo Credit: TikTok/@iam_national

Source: UGC

A man who filmed them from the top of a building found it funny and laughed at the way they ate.

"Swallow on the way... Last last na only A B C D them go teach the kids today," wording on the clip reads.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some people faulted how the teachers ate before the kids. Others simply praised them.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

cyril-89 said:

"These teachers are really hungry."

Raphael Chinenye said:

"Some children sef na longer throat."

jennifercute39 said:

'Teaching no easy Abeg make dem chop."

hydee said:

"They need strength to handle those children ooo."

Susan Peters said:

"Abeg make them chop, thank GOD no be the children food them they chop if not I trust my people then go fish them out."

Oge_BB said:

"Aww,they must really be hungry but it’s not cool eating like before d kids, they learn fast. Later you will see a child eating like he/she fell …"

Mum sets trap for teachers eating her son's food in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had set a trap for teachers consuming her son's school food.

The woman said she always suspected that someone was eating the food of her two-year-old son whom she usually sends to school with a big flask.

Knowing that her son doesn't eat unripe plantain, she packaged it for him in a flash and sent him to school. Surprisingly, he still came home with an empty flask. In her words:

"I packaged boiled unripe plantain and egg/vegetable sauce! Knowing fully well my son hates unripe plantain. Lo and behold brethren he came back with an empty Flask.

Source: Legit.ng