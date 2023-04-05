A Nigerian lady who was love with a guy expressed her feeling to him and received a funny rejection

In the WhatsApp audio note, the girl said she had been hiding her feelings for the guy for a long time

When she finally opened up to the guy, she got a funny rejection that had since gone viral on Instagram

An audio conversation of a lady shooting her shot to a guy has got many people talking.

In the conversation, the girl expressed her feelings for a man he truly loved, indicating that she wanted to start a relationship.

Rejected with song

The lady said she had been hiding her feelings for the guy for a long time and wanted to finally let him know just in case he felt the same.

The guy who obviously did not feel the same way gave his rejection through a popular soap opera song in Nigeria.

Many social media users who reacted to the video said this was the sole reason women do not often shoot their shots to men.

Listen to the conversation here:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@fwesh_habidex reacted:

"Well if we guys can manage and cope with rejection from you girls after confessing our love, I believe y'all should be able to cope also and move on peacefully."

@classy_vic said:

"I'll rather chew stone than do this. Emi spec make | con Dey toast man. Ha God Abeg."

@butipb wrote:

"Make una dey use this " consider " while shooting shot, una dy make am be like say na favour dem dey do una...why not use"i am in love with u and | will like to know if u feel d same way" I no know o00 but dz my personal opinion though."

@iam_trado commented:

"This thing reach make we do meeting that so crazy qan odun mi."

@jerrytonwealth also reacted:

"No one deserves to be rejected that way na. Please let's be empathetic. It's okay not to feel the same way about other people but please communicate it without making the person feel humiliated or embarrassed."

@fed_tayo also commented:

"I'm in tears what's that audio."

