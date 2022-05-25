A talented photographer identified on Twitter as @Nddy_1759 has sold one of her photographs for a whopping N154,000 at OpenSea

The photo was minted and sold as a Non-fungible token and was collected at 0.19 Eth which when converted to Naira amounted to about N154,000

The lady's success story has further fueled the interests of internet users who are desirous of making money through NFTs

A lady who is a photographer has sold one of her works for N154,000 at OpenSea, and she took to Twitter to share her story.

According to the lady identified as @Nddy_1759, the work was sold at 0.19 Eth, an equivalent of N154,000.

The beautiful photo of African woman was sold at OpenSea. Photo credit: @Nddy_1759.

Her first sale

The photograph which is called "The Beauty of an African woman" showcases a beautiful African lady with shiny black skin.

In the nice photo, the lady was holding a globe, showing the map of Africa. Sharing her success story, @Nddy_1759 wrote:

"The beauty of an African woman which speaks on the power and beauty of an African Woman has been collected by @MLBinWA. Thank you for believing in me and supporting me ♥️✨✨ I’m very grateful!!"

NFTs have become a goldmine for talented artists and photographers and there has been a surge in sales by young people who have taken advantage of it.

See the lady's full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@MLBinWA said:

"I was so happy to add this to our Foundation's collection. Love all your art. Thanks for all you are doing to make our NFT family better."

@eliana_tanjung commented:

"Your pictures and concepts are so beautiful Nddy. You deserve this, even more. Look forward to see your next collections."

Nigerian artist to selll his works to Odogwu Bitters

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian artist was approached by Odogwu Bitters, a herbal drink company owned by Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana for his artworks.

The talented photographer identified as Sanjo Lawal shared his success story on Twitter.

He however did not disclose the amount he was offered for the photographs which he snapped with Odowgwu Bitters bottles.

Source: Legit.ng