A beautiful moment between an uncle and his three-year-old niece has garnered views on social media

The moment caught on camera showed the little girl wiping off tears from her uncle's face on his wedding day

The child was born in 2020 and a throwback picture of her uncle holding her as a newborn was also shared

There is a connective bond one always feels with a child that he/she has cared for since birth.

It is also precious when tender moments between babies and family members are caught on camera for posterity's sake.

Little girl wipes uncle's tears at wedding Photo credit: @maiaanicholee

Source: TikTok

In a viral video shared on popular app, TikTok, by @maiaanicholee, a mother showed the beautiful relationship that blossomed between her baby girl and her brother.

She shared a beautiful picture of her brother holding and cradling the little girl as a baby when she was born in 2020.

Fast forward to the year 2023, the little girl's uncle got married and his relationship with the little girl was still waxing stronger.

At the wedding, the groom squatted in front of the little girl and she wiped the tears from his face. It was truly adorable and beautiful to behold.

Social media reactions

@Omahssignature wrote:

"I hope I get every beautiful moments on camera."

@Hairbykudi commented:

"I'm not crying."

@Lucy Maps commented:

"That's a cool grandad she has."

@lindanyuka wrote:

"They are best friends."

@user6102326119250 commented:

"Precious moments."

@faithturner9905 wrote:

"Precious."

@Princess Mary Luxury commented:

"So cute."

@Teekay_Ross wrote:

"Beautiful... she's his best friend!!!"

@Only Believe commented:

"Awwww so sweet."

@Kizzyrob36 exclaimed:

"Beautiful!"

@thembelihlexoloci commented:

"Aaaaw why am I crying?"

@Lasundra commented:

"Omg this is beautiful."

@Bhakti Misir commented:

"This is so precious!"

@Oshungoddess wrote:

"That's so sweet."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng