A Nigerian lady hitched a ride with her uncle and the young man turned the trip into an advice session

In the hilarious video, he warned his niece not to have anything to do with men and she could not believe her ears

The overprotective uncle also went ahead to insist that he was aware of his niece having intense sessions with men

A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her conversation with her uncle after hitching a ride with him.

In the video, the young man gave her a stern warning to stay away from the opposite gender.

Lady shares video of uncle advising her Photo credit: @real_tassy

Source: TikTok

The lady opened her mouth in shock when he added that he was aware that she has had intense sessions with men.

The drama started after she received a phone call from her male friend in her uncle's presence.

In his words:

"I'm not stopping you that you shouldn't have a male friend but don't do anything within this environment. Don't even be closer to anybody. Don't be closer to any boy.

"I know I am protecting you. You have a name to protect and you know my reason for saying this. You are a human being. You are a lady. Definitely you are not a virgn."

Social media reactions

@i_am_haybee said:

"Later na him go still ask you, when will you get married."

@specialist_mils wrote:

"Give me his handle, lemme tag him in my comments."

@abdulsamad88991 said:

"That’s every uncle's work abeg he tried. Me protecting my younger sister from men is just like I am gonna marry her my self ema baye omoje funmi."

@its_suguy2 reacted:

"This ur uncle b like he don play girls b4 he don't want revenge on his niece."

@nasir0541 reacted:

"God know who he dey give this kind people cause I no be gay which one be you're a human being."

@specialist_mils remarked:

"Your uncle na confirm OG, himself dey run things. Na him reason be dat, him no want make Dem carry u trabaye."

@jeremieeee added:

"You don cast your uncle o."

Watch the video below:

Lady leaks chats with uncle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has gone viral online after revealing the type of relationship she has with her uncle. Her uncle, whom she had visited in Abuja, tried to link her with an associate who fell in love with her.

She shared a WhatsApp conversation she had with her uncle, who complimented her picture before opening up to her. He asked her if she had a boyfriend, and she answered in the negative. He then informed her about an associate of his.

The associate expressed his interest, confessed his feelings towards her, and wanted her contact. The doting uncle went ahead to give a pitch about the young man stating he was everything she wanted in a man and he was a Chelsea fan.

Source: Legit.ng