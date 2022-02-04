An adorable video has show the moment a little girl met her baby brother for the very first time, and her reaction was priceless

When the cute bundle of joy was put into her arms, she became so happy and cuddled him with so much love and care

But suddenly the kid brother was taken away by someone, and then she burst into tears and only stopped crying when he was returned to her

The bond that exists between a little girl and his baby brother has melted hearts online after a clip captured the girl cuddling the little bundle of joy with so much envy.

The girl was just meeting the baby for the very first time after delivery and her happiness knew no bounds.

The girl bursts into tears when her baby brother is taken from her. Photo credit: @tolulopesolutions

No one should touch my baby brother

The moment the child reached her arms, she cuddles him with love and admiration and even envy plus protection, because she did not allow anyone else to have a feel of the baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The moment someone tried taking the child, the big sister burst into uncontrollable tears until the baby is returned to her.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Nigerians on social media started posting emotional reactions to the video immediately after it was posted by @tolulopesolutions. Some of the reactions are captured below:

@mowanbe wrote:

"Awwwww, This is beautiful. The love is heavenly."

@mhizmarthy said:

"Uguhhh. She’s so overprotective... their siblings bond is definitely gonna be stronger."

@tooki.philips remarked:

"Omg I cried and I’m still in tears. God bless you both. So emotional my Goodness."

Lady sheds tears of joy after seeing her grandchild for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that a sweet old lady cried with joy when she was able to meet her great-grandchild for the first time.

The woman could not meet the child after it was delivered due to Covid-19 restrictions. When she finally met the child, she could not contain her joy.

The video elicited so many sweet emotions online, with many people confirming how sweet it is to have a great-grandchild.

Source: Legit.ng