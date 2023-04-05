A total prize money of N550k was won as the 3rd Yoruba Literature Prize drew to a memorable close

The epoch-making event is the brainchild of Atelewo Cultural Initiative and was graced by notable Yoruba literary personalities

Four persons were awarded from a keenly contested literary initiative that received over 24 entries

Babatunde Shittu has emerged as the overall winner of 2023 annual Atelewo Prize for Yoruba Literature.

Babatunde clinched the top prize winner for his entry in the drama category titled "Láàdì" and was given a cash reward of N250k at the award ceremony which was held at the BNI Youth Centre, University of Ibadan on Saturday, April 1.

Other runners-up are Other runners-up include Álímì-Adéníran Ọmọ́șaléwá for her entry in the translation category titled "Àwọn Obìnrin Òwu", Rasheed Malik Adeniyi for his entry in the prose category titled "Nǹkán Yan" and Jimoh Lateef Adérójú for his entry in the poetry category titled "Àròfọ̀ Àsìkò".

It is noteworthy that each of the five finalists received an award alongside their cash prizes. According to the co-founder of the Initiative, Ibrahim Oredola, there were 25 entries.

"Out of the twenty-five manuscripts received, the judges longlisted eight entries and later narrowed it down to 4 eventual winners. The works submitted are great and inspiring. And it is a testament to the resilience of Yoruba scholarship and literature culture amongst young people, an excerpt from a press statement made available to Legit.ng reads.

The 3rd edition of the Yoruba Literature Prize was a hit

The annual Atelewo Prize for Yoruba Literature was graced by notable personalities namely Iskil Mustapha 'Arojinle', a Yoruba content creator and an On-Air Personality at Fresh FM, Mr. Bode Oje, a renowned Yoruba sci-fi author and the author of "Irinajo Sinu Ayedimeji", and Chief Fatai Oodua 'Lalude', a veteran theatre practitioner.

In a press statement, Oredola said the initiative was borne out of the desire to help revive the old, vibrant and rich Yorùbá literary culture. In his words:

"We launched the Prize in 2020 with the objective for it to help rejuvenate the more-than-the-century-old, vibrant, universally praised, and unquestionably rich Yorùbá literary culture. And I am happy, we are three years strong and going.

"We would not have been able to sustain this Prize so far without the support of some of our stakeholders like Prof. Adeleke Adeeko, Mr. Oladele Onile-Ere, Mrs. Funmi Brady, Mr. Oye Olatoye, and other fantastic individuals and organisations who are very passionate about the promotion of Yoruba language and culture."

At the award ceremony, a documentary in honor of the recently deceased Gabriel Omotayo Onibonoje, a renowned publisher, author and industrialist was launched as plans get underway for the 4th edition which promises to be bigger and better.

