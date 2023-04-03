Khosi Twala was declared the winner of the Big Brother Titans maiden edition on Sunday, April 2, 2023

With her win, Khoshi became $100,000 richer, and fans and well-wishers took to various platforms to celebrate her

One of the clips from the great event captured the moment when some of her fellow ex-housemates were joyous during the announcement of her victory

The Big Brother Titans marked the end of its first season last night, March 2, 2023, with the South African housemate Khosi Twala emerging as the winner of the show.

Twenty contestants from South Africa and Nigeria competed in this special episode of the reality programme in a variety of activities and challenges.

BBTitans stars' reaction to Khosi Twala's win Credit: @stylexxi, @africanfactszone

Source: Twitter

Six competitors competed in the Big Brother Titans finals in the hopes of winning: Khosi (South Africa), Ipeleng (South Africa), Ebubu (Nigeria), Tsatsii (South Africa), Kanaga Jnr (Nigeria), and Yvonne (Nigeria).

Several videos from the great event have continued to make the rounds on the internet to mark Khosi Twala’s win.

One of the clips captured a cross-section of when the ex-housemates were anxious over who was going to be announced the winner of the show between Khsoi Twala and Knanga Jnr.

Immediately Khosi was declared the winner, the excitement displayed by the BBTitans stars knew no bounds.

Watch the video below

Netizens react

misurah:

"Nelisa e pain you ooo."

31kid:

"Thabang not happy neither was Nelisa like so obviuosly.."

@Stylei_xx:

"It’s Nelisa reaction for me.. I love that girl so much."

Nothuhukamza:

"It's Marvin shout for me. He is living the lifehis the only one who can pay his own ticket."

@tile:

"Fair point, but also ask yourself why n it's coz Kanaga was/is the obstacle between him n the "love of his life" as he himself has repeatedly said, so either way, he has no loyalty to Khosi. For any true VKR Khosi is above alll others, think!"

Mayorkun thrills audience at BBTitans grand finale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Mayorkun, also known as the Mayor of Lagos, performed at the first edition of the Big Brother Titans, tagged the Ziyakhala Wahala edition grand finale show, on Sunday, April 2.

Mayorkun performed his hit song, Certified Loner, with a stunning stage performance.

He also performed Camidoh's hit single 'Sugarcane remix,' which he featured alongside King Promise and Darkoo.

Source: Legit.ng