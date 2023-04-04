A man has revealed why he strongly believes that body lotions do not actually work efficiently

In a Facebook post that has gone viral, the man said that the body whitening cream are not as effective as many people thought

Many Facebook users disagreed with him and told him that this rule only applied to dark skin men who did not need to apply lotion in the first place

A man who identified himself as Akhigbe Samson has shared that body cream had not been as effective as believed.

He made this post on Tuesday indicating that the lotion company had been producing low quality products.

Man says body lotions are not efficient. Photo credit: Akhigbe Samson Source: Pinterest and Facebook

Source: UGC

As someone who was previously using cream, he said he had noticed that the part of his body that he did not apply cream on was better appealing.

He said:

"As far as I'm concerned, body creams are a scam. I know that there's multi-billion dollar industry around it, it is still a scam. Body creams do not achieve anything.The parts of my body that has NEVER been creamed are better than the ones I'm creaming. Aside face creams that protect from the sun, creams have no effect on the body except you're trying to bleach."

He recommended that staying hydrated and eating the best food would help the body more than cream.

In his words:

"I think if you drink enough water and eat well, your skin will thrive. If you ask me, the only time you should apply creams to your body if you have a specific challenge."

Read the Facebook as shared by Akhigbe Samson here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kuti Abolaji said:

"Body cream works abeg."

Lucy Ameh reacted:

"Maybe for you dark skin folks, it is ok. But for those of us who are naturally fair in complexion and also have dry skin, I do not think drinking water is enough. We need something to moisturise and also protect our body from the harsh weather especially in Africa."

Inifx Attah commented:

"They actually achieve something. Which is that they help destroy your skin fabric. It's three years and counting, I haven't had cause to rub any."

Abimbola Olajide also reacted:

"No truer words have ever been spoken. Eat well, drink right. Your skin will glow."

Source: Legit.ng