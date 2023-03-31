“You Dey Drive?” Man Dresses Like Spiderman, Approaches Police Roadblock, Plays With Officer in Video
- A man who was dressed in a Spiderman costume drove in the same outfit past a police checkpoint and was stopped
- The young man had a good interaction with a police officer who expressed his amazement at his choice of outfit
- Many people who reacted to the video said that Nigerians are so fun-seeking people and know how well to be happy
A young Nigerian man (@boipaplex) has got many laughing online after he shared a video of himself dressed in a Spiderman costume.
He was in the costume as he approached a police roadblock. When an officer saw him, he was amazed at his dress.
"Spiderman" played with police officer
The officer exchanged a high-five with him. The "Spiderman" said he shared the video to show people that policemen could be so nice.
When the man came down, he and the officers play-fought like kids. It was such a wonderful show of love.
As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 20,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@Blxckboy said:
"All of us don mad low key."
@sanvurrency said:
"You dey go save person."
@olinodean2 said:
"Spiderman dey drive go destination lol"?
@officialdenicola said:
"Sorry whe see the 1 way never chop go play with am."
@dinerodinero2 said:
"Wverybody dey mad on his or her own way."
@Steve Emeka said:
"Is this naija?..... like say the police man no play well well wen him small?"
@diddy5524 said:
"Can’t believe he don do that to Naija police."
@Onyinbaby247 said:
"Come try this one with akelebe for my area u go see wonders."
@comment_shaker said:
"Spider man have come to nigeria to save us from all dis bad leaders."
@OMA said:
"Na only me de normal for this country."
Another man in Spiderman costume
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Jonathan Olakunle, went around Osogbo in a Spider-Man outfit as he cleaned the streets.
Olakunle revealed that every neighbourhood needs somebody like him. The young man said though he started environmental sanitation in 2004, he began going around sometime later.
The young man in a BBC Africa interview stated that he decided to work in a Spider-Man outfit because it draws people’s attention to what he is doing.
Source: Legit.ng