A Nigerian lady said she called her father lamenting that one power bank was not enough as there has not been light in her hostel for a week and no water

Her thoughtful father heeded his daughter's cry and did something that blew her and melted netizens' hearts

The man did not just show up with gallons of water but also had other nice things in his car for the young lady

A Nigerian man stormed his daughter's school with gallons of water and other items of necessity after she complained to him.

The excited lady said she had cried to her father, a day before, that one power bank was not enough for her as there had not been light for a week and no water.

The caring man arrived her school with gallons of water. Photo Credit: @vee_unusual, Jada Photo

Source: Getty Images

She said that he showed up surprisingly in the evening of the next day with gallons of water, a new power bank, food and a gown.

She shared a video on TikTok showing her father when he arrived at her school and gushed that she won't stick with any man who cannot love her more than her father.

"If I don't see a man who loves me more than my dad does, then I'm not doing," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@cruz said:

"When my own dad always tell me he regret having me as a daughter. I wish i had a good dad."

@user5556794316 said:

"My dad would never do this he hates me so much i wish i had a good and lovely dad."

@Nma OG said:

"Abeg where una from see dis kind papa,my own papa na wetin I ordered versus what I got,it is well."

@Mercy Immaculata said:

"This is my dad's love language here,but the oga no fit hug me like normal father."

@user505820410446 said:

"Wait your parents buy you stuffs while in school? ha they bought power bank? ha omo."

@thoughtsbysantos said:

"You're in school and doing your best, of course daddy will do his best too my dear. no be the ones wey go dey another place say Dem dey school."

