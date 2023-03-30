A principal of one Florida school has resigned after she attempted to send $100,000 to someone posing as Elon Musk

The principal had strongly believed it was the world's richest man who had reached out to him to send $100,000 to receive a million-dollar deal

It was also revealed that the money could not be cashed out before the school aborted the transaction, which could have been sent to a scammer

A Florida principal was reported to have humbly resigned after discovering that she almost made the school lose $100,000 to scammers.

The principal had thought she was in contact with Elon Musk who asked him for a hundred thousand dollars in order to get her into a million-dollar deal.

According to Wealth who made the report on Instagram, when the principal finally realized her error she had no other option than to resign from her job.

Many social media users who reacted to the story sympathized with the principal who would have fallen for a scammer.

@nurse_byll reacts:

"Reason why they should be teaching financial literacy in schools.. the math don't math."

@j3r_emy said:

"I think it's funny they say to kids listen to adults but then they fall for this problem."

@anthonysolano.21 wrote:

"They almost hit her with the Nigerian prince scam."

@curiouskmag also reacted:

"And notifications will vibrate Call."

@beartompkins also commented:

"To think that Elon Musk would one, reach out to you directly, and two would need $100k for whatever reasons at all."

@dbell1love also said:

"I'd have to resign too after getting clapped like that and taking an L."

@mr_traficante wrote:

"Then why did the check to 'Elon Musk' go to her account?"

@XX_bhadboi_henry_13

"Yahoo boys, I see una work."

