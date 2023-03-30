An intriguing video of a man fulfilling his traditional marriage rites has caught attention online

The man was not sighted in the video but his excited bride showed her face excitedly as she posed with all the items

The items bought by the groom were put on display for all to see and netizens lauded his financial strength

Traditional marriage is considered by Nigerians as the most important of any marriage rites.

The marriage rites involve things like the bride price and the 'list'. This 'list' consists of material items the groom and his family are to bring to the bride's family before the marriage rites can be initiated.

Lady shows off bride price Photo credit: @amyspecialabacha2

Source: TikTok

The 'list' varies from place to place. It has been criticised that the marriage 'list' of some places in southern Nigeria has items that border on extravagance.

In a trending video, the groom who has been given the street chieftain title of 'Odogwu' for being able to afford every single item on the 'list' brought the items for the fulfilment of traditional marriage rites of his bride.

The bride's family with pride decided to put the items on public display for all and sundry to see.

The bride and her bridal train even took turns to pose for pictures with the items which included cartons of hot drinks, crates of alcohol, beer and malt.

Also, there were dozens of different brands packets of soaps (both laundry and bathing), white talcum powder, three big ecolacc travelling bags, lots of stylish handbags, bags of rice, lots of wrappers, plenty of coconuts, basins of dried abacha, plenty of big yams, custard, jerry can of oil, salt, body cream and pomade, and so much more than what was captured on camera.

Social media reactions

@Cynthia commented:

"Ur village people wan kill the guy I swr forget about dis odogwu thing abeg."

@Successful Winner wrote:

"You are shouting all these things way Dey here no pass 400k so why are you people shouting? Like if a man pay even 1m for pride price is it too much."

@sommy491 commented:

"God forbid, it can never be my family biko."

@emmaem90 commenting:

"Celebrating nonsense, after two years you will be hearing I get problem."

@Queen Diana111 wrote:

"No be Caro white I Dey see so."

@Divinity commented:

"I no even see any expensive thing for there oo."

@Vicky commented:

"Wetin caro white dey find for there."

@Doose commented:

"Custard dey una tradition?"

@JennyK commented:

"Please I can see caro white lotion is it part of the tradition?"

@LADY EXCEPTIONAL said:

"Una try base on for sale or bride price?"

@Ivielnterio exclaimed:

"Wetin be this na business marriage?!"

@Destiny child commented:

"I will never allow my husband to be to spend such money because of what what if his money finish what are we going to eat?"

@Zubby Favy wrote:

"Afikpo North tradition. My Afikpo North my pride ."

@Mhiz Bliss wrote:

"Congratulations."

@oke owo commented:

"My dear marriage is not by odogwu paying in full..is by what zup when you enter odogwu house finally."

@Mercy Linda wrote:

"Wetin my love powder dey do there."

@user5691323232225 commented:

"Congratulations dear soo happy for you."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng