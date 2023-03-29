A Lagos-based makeup artist recently revealed her price list, which quickly stirred up mixed reactions among netizens

Many people who saw the video have criticised her for charging too much for makeup with little difference

A while ago, a debate ensued online about makeup costs with regards to bridal makeup fee

A makeup artist got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions after posting how much she charges for certain makeup services.

Identified on Instagram as Zipora Lagos, the makeup artist made a video montage showing how much she charged a bride for traditional wedding glam, which was N150,000. Another bride was charged N170,000 for her white wedding glam.

She also shared how much she charged a client on the Mainland, which was N30,000 and another client on the Island, which was N5,000 higher.

Social media users react to video of makeup

staceyfwesh:

"With that nonsense makeup."

aliu.blessing_kemi:

"Make una just deh play."

lawv_lyyn:

"But in all this, what’s the difference in looks."

pruddyluvkitchen:

"We too dey play for this con3."

lades_thread:

"So I go do 180k for White wedding , still 150k for traditional wedding. Introduction, Registry and reception nko."

omaelle_essentials:

"That one na for people Wey get high budget... For only face.. did all my wedding makeup myself.. after dat day wedding never finish?"

adaowerri_1:

"For less I'll get a more glamorous look that'll last all day."

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, the face behind the brand shone more light on what influencers her costing.

In her words:

"My service rate is high because of the cost of the makeup products I use, the convenience of home service, the added benefits of skin care products, staying for the bride, and my skill and time as a professional makeup artist."

