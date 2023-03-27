A funny video of a young girl mimicking her mother has stirred massive reactions from netizens on TikTok

The mother of the girl asked her to reenact how she behaves at home whenever she returns from work

In the video, the young girl nailed it as she was able to mimic her mother's actions, words and mannerisms to the letter

Children usually possess the ability to learn the things their parents do by just observation.

Once an opportunity comes for them to act likewise, they execute it flawlessly.

An African-American woman decided to put her daughter's observational and acting skills to the test.

She asked her daughter to mimic her actions whenever she (the mother) returns home from work.

The young girl understood the assignment and took it to heart. She started the drama by showing off how her mum walks through the door into the house.

The funny girl then shouted the names of her siblings to announce her return while asking if they did their chores.

Next, the little girl (still playing her mother) went to one of the kids' rooms and shouted at the child for not cleaning up and leaving the room dirty.

She then sat down to watch the TV when her younger sister (playing the role of the youngest child) came to her with a candy request and she yelled the names of her children to bring the baby girl a strawberry fruit.

Finally, she entered the kitchen to wash the dishes and complained bitterly that the kids did not do their chores.

The mother who silently recorded the video and uploaded it on social media said she was speechless as she watched her daughter.

"I asked my daughter to act like me when I get home from work. I have to reevaluate myself", she wrote.

Social media reactions

@posh commented:

"Glad your daughter thinks so highly of you."

@Christina Spaulding 32 commented:

"She is so cute."

@Erika Ubuntu wrote:

"All Kenyans will gather here for Malaya."

@caressa-trinette said:

"I don't even know mom but I'm sure she killed this."

@Reyna commented:

"Only thing she left out was the curse words."

@Dennise Lavee wrote:

"She my new TikTok niece cause this is all us Moms."

@Tebogo Maungwa said:

"I work from home but that sounds like me Bre, too much yelling."

@deelicious253 commented:

"Sounds like me."

@mamatwins254 Said:

"I think all of us mothers we are obsessed with shouting."

@Gugu_Lethu wrote:

"I thought it's our parents in Africa here, even in America black parents are like this. African is African world wide."

Watch the video below:

Little girl imitates mum

