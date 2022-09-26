A woman has stirred massive reactions online as she made a video of a college in Greenland that uses money to encourage students

In the light of the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike that has pushed many out of school, Nigerians asked how to get a visa

Despite the free education that the college gives, it was gathered that they still do not have enough students

A woman with the handle @qsgreenland has shared a video of a technical college in Greenland, which is in North America, where education is free.

According to her, students get paid every month to study there. During her interview, she spoke to a student, Pele, learning to be a blacksmith whose course duration is four years.

The woman revealed that the school does not have enough students. Photo source: TikTok/@qsgreenland

Source: UGC

Free education in Greenland

The woman added that despite the fact that the Technical College of Greenland makes learning lucrative, they do not have enough students.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She reasoned that it is perhaps because the people in the country come from a line of hunting, and education is still new to them.

Many people are in the woman's comment section to ask how they can get a visa to the country.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bolaji said:

"I’m interested from Nigeria how can I apply."

fkay4real said:

"How to get visa? from Nigeria."

Sijia said:

"I kinda wanna go to Greenland now."

Emily said:

"I’m in Newfoundland, Canada; very close to Greenland! I have officially put Greenland on my bucket list to visit! Thank you Q."

Abraham V. Tiaquicyl said:

"Is there college scholarship for international students..."

Jedu'sTech said:

"How can I get scholarships from Nigeria."

richeds360 said:

"I am from Jamaica I'd like to know more let me know ASAP."

Man starts a business during ASUU strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man showed that the ongoing ASUU strike is a blessing in disguise as he used it to work on his business.

The man in a video said that he created a brand during the strike and started learning how to make promotional videos about the business.

To make the venture known online, the student stated that he spent a total of N200,000 for brand promotion.

Source: Legit.ng