Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, has been found guilty of organ trafficking by a United Kingdom court.

His wife Beatrice, daughter Sonia and Obinna Obeta, a doctor involved in the case, were also found guilty.

The jury found that they conspired to bring the victim to London to exploit him for his kidney.

According to the UK Guardian, it is the first verdict of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act.

