A chubby secondary school boy has become a viral sensation after he finished N3k worth of okpa in less than 30 minutes

His colleagues complained that he ate too much and this resulted in the principal summoning him to her office

With great confidence, the young lad made a case for himself before the principal as he defended his excessive food consumption

A young boy named Gideon was summoned to the principal's office after his schoolmates complained that he ate too much.

Gideon made a case for himself as he stood before the female principal who reprimanded him, saying eating excessively may lead to his death.

He finished N3k okpa in less than 30 minutes. Photo Credit: @Naija_PR, Lyndishes

Source: Twitter

The 13-year-old boy downplayed his principal's fears and narrated how a man challenged him to finish N3k worth of okpa to get N8k.

Gideon said he did it in less than N30 minutes and claimed the prize. Speaking in Igbo, the lad boasted that he cannot die as his God is alive.

Okpa is a traditional delicacy of Igbo origin ground Bambara nut/beans.

A video of the boy's exchange with the principal in her office was reposted by @Naija_PR on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@South_SouthBabe said:

"The Principal was very wrong pls who had her handle?

"Sometimes diseases or disorders can make one fat...

"The principal talking doesn't even know if she would be healthy or see tmrw."

@FolayanOmoniyi said:

"Be like sey him mama na principal. Cause the way he Dey follow her role with full confidence Dey surprise me baba still Dey tap table."

@chuks6n said:

"He isn't rude. I like his confidence."

@VictorMordi12 said:

"What the principal should have done was to involve him and some pupils in sporting activities on a daily basis then invite his parent to lecture them of reducing his food consumption. To me the way the boy behave sound rude to me and a total disrespect towards the principal."

@G_Samito said:

"He’s being called to order for his own good.

"13 years and he looks this obese?

"Obesity is a disease.. no be everything be body shaming matter sha."

@odirah_cellz said;

"Public Schools in the east can't ever do without the infusion of vernacular in their day-to-day conversations and even teachings. Can't take it away from them."

Source: Legit.ng