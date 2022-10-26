A video of a man doing laundry and some chores for his girlfriend in the village has elicited reactions online

The lady had shown netizens the clip as she highlighted things he did that spoke volumes of his love for her

Apart from doing laundry, the loving man helped paint her room and also fetched water for his woman at night

A lady has gushed over her man on social media for 'doing the village thing with her' and shared a video affirming this.

The excited lady said he visited her in the village and demonstrated his love for her without saying it.

He did her laundry. Photo Credit: TikTok/@lomberrym

In a TikTok video she shared, she showed off the provisions and food items he came along with for her.

Her loving man would go on to paint his woman's room and do her laundry as well as cook. She also showed a scene in which he fetched water for her at night.

She said he always takes walk holding her hands and also gushed over how he changed his lock screen to what was on hers.

It is noteworthy that her man also got her a SIM, a gesture she really appreciated.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Pamela Ngoma Qu'abe said:

"Chalilo I know that area but haven’t visited it yet,am working from mukando turn offwe should meet 1 day."

abrahamchilubaila said:

"What did you give that gentleman to behave like that."

user7139138354248 said:

"This is beautuful. please pray for each other always and for God to protect your relationship."

nchimunya912 said:

"Aai this is beautiful ❤️ how i wish may your God also locate me."

Shebbymemory said:

"This is beautiful May the good lord be with you both so that you live to love each other more."

marymubanga7 said:

"Which app did you use to google such a loving man coz ine eeeeeh."

