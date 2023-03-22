Secondary school students have gone viral on social media after singing and dancing on the assembly ground

In a video trending on Instagram and TikTok, the students sang and danced to Rush by Ayra Starr

The school in the viral video is identified as Itohan Girls Grammar School, located somewhere in Edo state

A TikTok video shows secondary school students enthusiastically singing and dancing to Rush by Ayra Starr.

In the video, which has also been reposted on Instagram, the dance took place during the school morning assembly.

The students sang and danced to Rush by Ayra Starr. Photo credit: TikTok/@goodys_glow_and_spa.

Source: TikTok

The school where the spontaneous party occurred has been identified as Itohan Girls Grammar School, somewhere in Edo state.

Itohan Girls Grammar School students dance to Rush by Ayra Starr

The video was first posted by @goodys_glow_and_spa, who said she is in the school for her industrial training, IT.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The girls sang in loud voices and completely nailed the song as if they had done a rehearsal before the assembly time.

No one could stop them as it appeared their teachers were also enjoying the entire show.

The number of students on the assembly ground is not yet known, but it appears that the entire school gathered there.

The video has sparked funny reactions both on TikTok and Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from social media users

@Harmony said:

"There's always that over sabi always forming serious student that would not join them to sing."

@Osaseri82 said:

"Ayra Star suppose go donate free stationaries to this school students....na mad love them show her so."

@Thickie commented:

"School nor sweet like this for our time oo. Great IGGS."

@John Gee said:

"Them know day read oo but E day Rush full day head."

@victoropuruiche31 said:

"Not my cousin sister dancing like it's her birthday at the back."

@Musha Queenz said:

"Tell them to sing their school anthem and you will see."

@IFAKAYODE said:

"Our leaders of tomorrow."

Video shows students dancing during school hours

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a group of students were seen dancing together.

In a TikTok video, one of the students emerged as the star of the dance show.

Her classmates soon stopped dancing and focused on her.

Source: Legit.ng