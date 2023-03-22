Exceptionally Gifted Woman in Native Wrapper Dances in a Traditional Way During Meeting, Video Goes Viral
- A gifted Nigerian woman has gone viral on TikTok because of her exceptionally sweet dance steps
- In a video, the woman was seen dancing in the midst of other women during what appears to be a meeting
- The video went viral on TikTok and attracted more than 280k views from dance lovers on the platform
A nice TikTok video shows a gifted Nigerian woman dancing sweetly to a traditional song.
The video was posted by @sophy_cindy, and it shows that the woman danced at a large gathering.
All the women appeared in uniformed native wrappers at what appeared to be a women's meeting.
Nigerian woman goes viral after performing native dance
Also, many of them were seen performing a sweet traditional dance, but a particular woman clearly stood out from the rest.
The woman's dance steps were taken in a measured way in accordance with the sound of the native song.
Comments seen on the video suggest that it was recorded in Ebonyi state. Many people have fallen in love with the woman who emerged the star dancer.
They took to the comment section to express their love for Ebonyi people and how they dance.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TokTok users
@ChristoChris said:
"Very interesting. I love dancing so much but please can we see full video."
@MimiLove commented:
"Kai I love this dance moves a lot... it made me fall in love with Ebonyi state."
@i_am_merci8 said:
"The dance is a very fun dance I must say."
@slimKelly11 said:
'My state my pride."
@Mama commented:
"I love this song….. Even thou I no be Ebonyi girl but song makes so much sense….. I play it in my happy mood."
@mhiz promzy said:
"I'm not from Ebonyi, but this their song, hits me different."
@Nancyhairworld commented:
"Proudly Ebonyi gal. I can’t wait to dance like on my traditional marriage been April 22."
@Scott Martin said:
"Igbo amaka."
Cute female lecturer dances in class
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female lecturer danced for her students during lectures.
The woman was in the class teaching when she suddenly broke into a sweet dance.
Her students could not help but to shout loudly in excitement.
Source: Legit.ng