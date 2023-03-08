A young schoolgirl has been called a star and a bundle of talents because of how nicely she could dance

In a video trending on TikTok, the girl danced in the midst of other children, but she was the star performer

The video has impressed a lot of dance lovers who have seen it, and they took to the comment section to praise the girl

A short TikTok video has shown a young schoolgirl dancing in the midst of her classmates.

In the video posted on the platform by @patranilla, the girl moved her body in an exciting manner.

The young girl danced beautifully among her classmates. Photo credit: TikTok/@patranilla.

The girl was surrounded by other schoolchildren who were equally making their own dance moves.

School girl entertains her classmates with dance

However, it is clear to all who have seen the video that the girl is the star dancer and the most outstanding performer.

She was dressed in her school uniform consisting of a lemon top and a red skirt.

First, the girl began dancing with her left hand on her belly. She moved her body in a very smooth and gentle way.

At some point, she turned around within a twinkling of an eye and returned to her initial position.

Some of her classmates could not help but stand and watch her in awe and admiration.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@stelafinsky said:

"She is a star. The way she moves and beautiful too."

@user62427298533581 commented:

"Wow nice moves baby girl."

@Ori.cream said:

"She made me smile."

@cieeh blessed commented:

"The girl with pink crocks enjoyed with a smile let her lead the dance."

@Apple Luvie_$$chandy asked:

"What happened to the whole crew? Started from dancing to staring. Good job though."

@nakafeerojazz said:

"Good dance moves."

@Abasioo commented:

"Nice one....which school is that?"

