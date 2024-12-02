A Nigerian girl has gone viral on social media after showing off her amazing craft made with waste plastic bottle

Using a pair of scissors and a lighter, the young girl carved the bottle to resemble small flowers and created a portable flower vase

Social media users who came across the lovely photos on X took turns to commend her great handwork

A talented Nigerian girl's impressive craftwork made from a discarded plastic bottle has captured the hearts of many on social media.

The ingenious creation, a beautiful portable flower vase adorned with intricately carved flowers, left everyone impressed over her creativity and skill.

Talented girl shows off her craft

In photos shared on X by @audreys_crafts, the girl revealed that she had transformed the waste plastic bottle into a work of art using just a pair of scissors and a lighter.

Her post was met with an outpouring of admiration and praise from social media users, who commended her exceptional handiwork and resourcefulness.

"Hey guys. Look what I made out of waste plastic bottle. Crafted by Audrey's craft," she captioned the post.

Reactions as girl shows off craft

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Teekay said:

"Wow this is very nice."

Poetic Justice asked:

"How much?"

Endless being said:

"That’s beautiful. Did somn too some time ago."

SOG tweets commented:

"If to say na abroad naw dem for don auction this art for like $5m."

Friday Praise said:

"I made this stool out of plastics too. It's comfortable and strong to sit on. It's also available for sale on demand."

Louis Dee said:

"Hope you're are selling them because this is actually nice. Weldoing."

OG Vincent said:

"Can I get one? I would love to buy."

Big Ray said:

"I'm happy you're getting the audience you deserve. I'm rooting for you dear."

Oge Emmy said:

"Audrey u are awesome. Keep the Energy dearie."

Rachael Luka said:

"What happened to the remaining waste?"

Razz CLAT said:

"Not bad but will someone actually purchase this and put it in his room? Just curious."

Dolce Vita said:

"I used found objects like plastic bottle,steel wool,monster can to make a floral brooch and lastly the buttons were from my grandmas shirt."

Abisoye said:

"Kind of things I want to see on my TL instead of all these noodles. God bless your handwork."

Puber reacted:

"No be small work you do o. I can’t begin to imagine the burns in your hands."

Honey Badger added:

"Omoh! This is a massive solution to the problem of plastic bottles littering everywhere in Lagos and some of Nigeria's notable cities."

Watch the video below:

Talented lady shows off footwears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on social media after showing off the unique-looking footwears she made.

In the video, the lady showed how she used a crotchet hook and different colours of wool to make fine shoes.

