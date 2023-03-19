A video of a little hawker counting his money after selling off his goods for the day has stirred emotions online

In the video, the hardworking boy who was selling groundnuts stopped, and sat at a corner to confirm if his money was complete

The touching video has attracted so many reactions from netizens who recounted their experiences

A TikTok user identified as Pelucash shared a touching video of a groundnut seller he met on the road.

He noticed the little boy taking his time to count the money he made from hawking on the streets.

Little hawker counts his money after sales. Photo Credit: @pelucash

Source: TikTok

The boy sat in an isolated corner, counted the money, and looked around at intervals to check if someone was coming.

The trending video has stirred reactions from netizens who recounted their experiences as hawkers.

Some others said words of prayer for the little boy who was already hustling on the street at a tender age.

Social media reactions

@YOUR EX wrote:

"He is counting the money to make sure e Dey complete before he Dey go house!"

@Deyemi0201 said:

"May you be Somebody great in life."

@Zeeeeeeeeee_0 added:

"Money no complete."

@dunamis said:

"This is me when I still dey hawk for my mama. I go eat sweet eat chewing gum reach one thousand plus when is time to go house Na then I go know."

@ImageOfLife added:

"Alhamdulilahi!! This made me remember when I use to hawk likes of Oguso, plantain, pepper and many more."

@comfort commented:

"oma se o this small boy is already hustling for life. ah."

@TemmyG reacted:

"Money no complete how do I explain this."

@LILITH103 added:

"Hustle is real from childhood."

@Naija MUDASH said:

"this boy knows how to count money at this age forget you can't cheap on him."

@Shindara Bills wrote:

"Them no born am we’ll make d money no complete so baba quickly dey calculate b4 him reach house"

@Timileyin damilare reacted:

"I swear this thing Dõñ happens to me before and I go Dey look money wey no lost."

@Biggest Alfa replied:

"You will be Grest."

@Fav_baby_nurse0 said:

"I was once in situation like this this was me before doing my calculation one corner before going bck home."

@Vicky Gold added:

"The boy will know mathematics very well."

Watch the video below:

Apple hawker allows customers to transfer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian hawker has got many talking in a video that has gone viral on social media. While hawking her apples, the lady had a mini "signboard" made out of carton hanging on her neck.

On the cartoon was written her GTB account number. While answering a man who asked for the price of her goods, the woman said that each apple goes for N100 if one is paying with cash. She factored in the current cash scarcity into her business as she sought to make more gains from the situation.

The hawker added that any customer making a transfer would pay N200. When asked if she sells in wholesales, the hawker said "no". Many Nigerians who have since reacted to her video said she is a smart woman.

