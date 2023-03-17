A video of a young Nigerian father backing his beautiful baby while playing a game has warmed hearts

In the video, the young man was spotted with his baby tied with a wrapper to his back while playing a game in their sitting room

The video has stirred a lot of reactions from netizens who suggested that he should be awarded father of the year

Netizens have applauded a Nigerian dad who backed his cute baby at home in his wife's presence.

The doting father was spotted backing his baby and also playing a game on television at the same time.

Father backs baby at home Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

While carrying out the sweet act, his proud wife watched him and filmed him. It was indeed a remarkable moment for her.

The video has attracted a lot of comments from netizens who noted that he is very responsible and should be awarded the father of the year title.

Social media reactions

@fredycj said:

"We get a lot of responsible men out there. No, let ones wey dey irresponsible make you feel say every man na the same."

@gift_ntaji added:

"I love the way the narrative of things are gradually changing men are getting more involved at home and with their kids apart from just providing it's beautiful, to watch, God bless them."

@prinxess.mer wrote:

"Very cute baby, the mother must be very beautiful and God bless all the responsible men out there."

@annie_berriez commented:

"Baby so cute, daddy is cute too though I'm sure mommy so fine."

@biggestnazy reacted:

"You sure say no be for the video, Nigerians can do and undo."

@bigbaby6328 said:

"I don go buy wrapper, na husband and baby remain."

@justice_crack added:

"If you think it's a joke marry first you will see that one little baby you control the alpha male in you."

@ali.jucy wrote:

"See as e dey sweet me. Paolo don back baby."

@miracle_bae12 added:

"Men should learn ooh."

@tour_lanny said:

"Father of the year dey concentrate on the game more."

@hypediva_zeeynee replied:

"Good men still exist but rare. Kudos to all responsible male out there."

Watch the video below:

