A Nigerian lady said she bought one bushel of rice for N3000 at a village market in Enugu state.

In a video she shared on November 28, 2023, Anasthesia Michael made it known that things were cheap when she visited the market.

Some people doubted the price she gave. Photo credit: TikTok/@annastasia_michael.

People in her comment section pressed her to mention the name of the market and she gave the name as Afia Nkwo but was not specific on the location.

She said the market happens only four times a year and that the rice she bought there was sweet and yummy.

People doubts Anasthesia's claim

Given the high cost of rice and other food items in Nigeria currently, a lot of her followers doubted what she said and accused her of telling lies.

They insisted it was not possible for a bushel of rice to be sold at N3000 even in November of 2023.

But one of them claimed she knew the market and said Anasthesia was telling the truth.

Speaking to Legit.ng, a rice seller and farmer, Haidar Abdullahi Gaduwama, expressed doubts that a bushel of rice was sold at N3k. However, he said getting rice at cheaper prices is possible if one is buying from rural areas, as claimed by Anasthesia.

Haidar told Legit.ng:

I don't think you can get a good rice like this for N3k. Yeah, 2023, I don't think it's possible."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady says she bought rice at N3k per bushel

@SOFTMIND DIGITAL said:

"It can never be possible to buy a bushel N3,000 naira anywhere in Nigeria, make we the talk true abeg."

@user93588041173743 commented:

"Which market is that please?"

@Harmony Emirates said:

"You are saying the truth. I know that place, even my own place is more cheaper but we don't use to buy from the market we cultivate our own."

@THE GREAT IROKO said:

"That place is Ebonyi state but very close to Enugu state. Enugu people buy from there."

