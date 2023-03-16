A Nigerian mum has shared a funny video of her baby who slept off while driving a pink bumper car

According to her, she thought that her daughter was licking the seat of the car, not knowing that she had slept off

The video has attracted so many hilarious reactions from netizens who found her sleeping posture very funny

A young mother has kept netizens in stitches after sharing a clip of her daughter, who she placed inside a bumper car.

The baby was driving the pink bumper car when she suddenly bent her head and slept off.

Little girl sleeps off in a bumper car. Photo Credit: @bonnajandjoy

Source: TikTok

In the video, the child was spotted sitting inside the moving bumper car and bending her head.

Her mother revealed that she had thought her baby was only licking the car seat when she saw her bend her head.

The video has stirred reactions on social media from netizens who found it amusing to see the baby sleeping inside her toy vehicle.

"I thought she was licking the seat the whole time she was asleep," she said.

Social media reactions

@lindasullivan482 said:

"Awww poor thing, she played herself asleep."

@cloverdaBrat wrote:

"She was sleeping good."

@McAfee 3/78 commented:

"Just got my daughter the same for Christmas."

@Marla A. added:

"That thing got melatonin on my page you’ll see my daughter used to be knocked in that too omg."

@Alejandra Francisco commented:

"That’s something my grandson would do lol."

@Miaa Charnaee said:

"I’m weak."

@Jonquil Lewis wrote:

"No Sleeping And Driving."

@Most hated added:

"Almost cause a big accident luh mama."

@Lele said:

"Look.... she is a whole mood right now."

@CeceG replied:

"That baby was probably in that sit until the session was over."

@Willie Smith reacted:

"She made herself dizzy an put herself to sleep."

@tmeechnt said:

"My wife recorded our daughter doing the same thang the other day."

@Dejj added:

"She said I'm tired of driving nd fell asleep."

@TashM said:

"Poor Joy had way too much fun. She loves that dam toy and her brother."

@yaaabroo2ndacont wrote:

"She must have been drinking apple juice and driving again."

@shaprana:

"She must have been drinking and drive she tired I see."

@Jack Jiggah added:

"Every video I seen this is all the babies. I’m convinced this is a sleeping machine."

Watch the video below:

Little girl sleeps off after scattering the house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users have reacted to a viral video of a little girl dozing off after messing up the house.

She was left unattended to for a while and the little girl seized the opportunity to have fun in her own way. A viral video shows her mother walking into the house only to meet a scattered home with chocolate stains all over the sofa.

The heartbroken mother said the sofa hasn't stayed up to two months since they bought it at the market. The trending video was reposted on Instagram by @bcrworldwide.

Source: Legit.ng