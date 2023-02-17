An interesting video of a Nigerian lady trying so hard to convince an 'aboki' of her love for him has stirred reactions

The young woman shared the clip via her TikTok account with a caption that explained what was happening

The video immediately blew up and caught the attention of many who advised her not to play with his feelings

A Nigerian lady, Olamiposi, shared a very short clip of a bike rider whom she claimed stole her heart.

According to the young woman, she sighted the bike man on the road and instantly fell in love with him.

Sharing the video on TikTok, she sought advice from netizens on how to profess her feelings to him.

"How do I explain to this Aboki bike guy that I want him forever", she said.

The video also captured her placing her hands around his shoulders and making an effort to kiss him. His reaction surprised netizens.

Social media reactions

@emmanuel_westotf said:

"Nice one nah aboki be the next target."

@mhassan50251 wrote:

"No spoil Aboki bike career."

@olakunle1608 wrote:

"Lol...dey play."

@donsimoney said:

"Abi yunno won pay him."

@livmorgan89 wrote:

"He shocked."

@bhidyp commented:

"Just tell ham your burantashi me and you life E go understand."

@honourable222 said:

"Harmattan Dey nor let konji hold bike man."

@damibobo said:

"Till aboki take am serious and fall for you."

@sonofgrace022 said:

"Heess...no go dey wine that guy ooo."

@miaaustin21 commented:

"HAAAAAAA. In this scarcity of fuel, free bike process."

@emmanuel westotfhassandino04 wrote:

"You no go deh pay bike money."

@kellylivinglarge234

"Eiii which one is I do I now ejoor ko ye."

@highest_bee wrote:

"Lol your messing with that young boy feeling."

@mustapha...95 wrote:

"Pls nor dey whine my bro oo."

@nifrosh5 commented:

"Omo laslas you no o pay am..... women and scope 5&6."

@kellyb205 commented:

"Na so you dey always do aboki you nor dey always pay am."

@sico955 commented:

"Abi make hin carry u for one night werey."

@ennypaid4 wrote:

"U mumu ehh."

@mammiefg2 commented:

"So sorry I came late am teaching my grandma how to faint she chop community money."

@afifadaraola wrote:

"Kuku let him do one round at of that thing nah u self go be happy aje."

@hamzat56123 wrote:

"Una don start."

@tajo370 commented:

"Ú want him abi u want collect his money."

@larnyxopeyemi said:

"Messing with his feelings just to trend kiddo needs to get some senses when creating content."

@mustermaster said:

"So the other aboki wey dey sale suya don tire for your kpekus,,now u dey luk 4 another one."

@mdgold23 commented:

"Just open leg for him. He go understand."

Watch the video below:

Lady falls in love with Okada man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, @olufumi2, has shared a video of the very handsome okada man whose service she employed.

In the clip, the lady filmed the man's cute face as soon as she came down from his bike. The man tried hard not to smile as he looked at her camera. The lady captioned the video with emojis that suggested she was already in love with the man.

Many people who reacted to her clip wondered if she took the encounter a step further and got his contact.

Source: Legit.ng