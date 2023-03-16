An impressive video of a Chinese woman dressed in Nigerian Yoruba attire has gone viral on TikTok app

Not only was she dressed culturally, but she also danced incredibly like a Yoruba woman would

The wedding party had both Nigerian and Chinese guests in attendance who cheered her on with excitement

Asians and Africans have very distinct and dissimilar cultures, but, thanks to the modern age which has made speedy and convenient international interactions possible across all borders.

Different cultures have been merging especially through intercultural marriages.

Chinese woman dances at wedding Photo Credit: @follyfresh

Source: TikTok

In a viral video, a Chinese woman tied the knot with a Yoruba man and killed the show at her wedding.

She rocked a beautiful purple gele and aso-ebi gown that completely complimented her skin. Her bridal train was a mix of Asian and Nigerian women.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She also learnt some peculiar Yoruba dance steps and put them on full display at the wedding. She pulled off the dance steps, the facial expressions and hand gestures.

She was on the dance floor with her bridal train which was soon crowded with many people trying to record her as she danced.

With her performance and attire, one might confuse her for a light-skinned Yoruba woman at first glance. The video was tagged:

"POV: your Chinese wife becomes a fully fledged OMO YORUBA."

Social media reactions

@DESS LAN said:

"I wasn't expecting the spin. But they're lit."

@Oludamilola Tiwo wrote:

"She looks so beautiful in outfit the gele too."

@Moe Glos commented:

"She even got the facial expressions."

@Masego's mystery girl wrote:

"She looks so nice in the traditional attire!"

@christabel commented:

"She proper enjoying herself."

@Jessica commented:

"Am I the only one who feels like a proud mom watching this ?"

@Amina commented:

"The attire on her body is everything."

@STORYTELLER said:

"Slayyyyy."

@Reine.Tonda said:

"We are proud."

@BIGGEST_SOGI. wrote:

"Yoruba people just sweet anyhow chaiii."

@Divinefavour wrote:

"I fr thought she was yoruba at the start."

@jollyjolly said:

"I thought she was just a light skin Yoruba at first glance."

@Pur.pura commented:

"There's nothing more I love than seeing two different cultures merged together!"

@Gabriella <3 wrote:

"At first I thought she was Yoruba."

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo lady dances to sweet music

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful oyinbo lady identified as Tanjina Malik on TikTok has shared a video showing her and colleagues dancing to Camidoh's Sugarcane song.

While dancing in front of the camera, a coworker joined her in the choreography and took the shine with her good moves. The white lady said that her dancing skill is subpar. Seconds into the video, another lady joined in on the performance.

The whole clip soon turned into a comic show as they struggled to take the shine off each other. At the time time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with thousands of likes.

Source: Legit.ng