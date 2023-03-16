A Nigerian lady identified as Victory Atinuke caused quite a stir in church while giving her testimony on the altar

As she made to start her testimony, the lady immediately screamed "Ellu P" and this sent congregants into a frenzy

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as supporters and apologists of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi hailed her

During her testimony at a Living Faith Church, a Nigerian lady, Victory Atinuke, broke into a loud shout of the popular words "Ellu P."

"Ellu P" became a catchphrase after a video of a Labour Party supporter Stephen Muoka using it while counting Peter Obi's votes along with an INEC official at a polling unit went viral.

In a 30-second video seen on TikTok, church members went into a frenzy as soon as Victory chanted the words.

The minister handling the microphone for Victory had to interrupt her in between her narration to calm the frenzied congregants.

The funny video has elicited mixed reactions on the net.

Social media reactions

Tiana_dan42 said:

"Tthis one loud."

Minister Caleb said:

"Oh my God this Lady is always focused ....Peter Obi is everywhere oo."

ebuss1 said:

"Obi come and tell us which Juju u applied on us ooo cos my brain just dey sing eluuuu P without rest."

ozuluchibunna said:

"LP is becoming the most common political party."

user8024493167514 said:

"Just know say ur name don turn LP for that church."

user8236961426884 said:

"INEC you dey see evidence eveywhere... even inside church.....eluu p... better do what is right."

user6376156927126 said:

"OBI don turn people to mumu."

charleydon123 said:

"That lady need to be protected Eluu P for life."

