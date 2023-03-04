Famous Nigerian Insta-blogger Tunde Ednut has waved his magic wand again and social media power to sway favour in the direction of a Nigerian man that recently went viral

Stephen Muoka is the name of the Nigerian man from the viral video of the catchy vote-counting tune from a polling unit during the 2023 Presidential election

He has now come out to thank Tunde Ednut for posting his video while also hailing for the amazing number of followers he got on his Instagram page in under 24 hours

A Nigerian man from a viral clip with a catchy tune during vote-counting at the just concluded 2023 presidential election has come out to thank Tunde Ednut for posting his video.

The young man, in his appreciation video, thanked Tunde Ednut while noting that he never expected that he could get 25k followers on his Instagram within 24 hours.

Popular Nigerian Insta-blogger Tunde Ednut reshares Ellu pi man's appreciation video after his first video went viral. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/@stephen.muoka.524

Source: Instagram

Tunde reposted the appreciation video on his page while confessing that he doesn't know how Stephen Muoka garnered over 25k followers within 24 hours.

The "Ellupi" video has been one of the highlights of the 2023 presidential elections.

Watch Stephen Muoka's video shared by Tunde Ednut below:

See how netizens reacted to the appreciation video of Ellupi man reposted by Tunde Ednut

@dorcasmapis.empire:

"The guy is trending more than the by-force president."

@uchennannanna:

"This thing called GRACE Anything that comes in contact with Peter Obi turns GOLD ❤️ NIGERIA WILL BE GOLDEN CITY SOON."

@03mediaceo:

"Latest obidient influencer…. Obi’s grace will reach everyone."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Awwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ LP."

@nurse_glory:

"Just start content creation on elu p and Obi kererenke make you no waste your followers…make money nwanne."

@iamtrinityguy:

"Kerereke 79 the star boy."

@laughpillscomedy:

"Na Man you be, God bless mama wae Born you. Savior of our time @mufasatundeednut."

@its_tegadominic:

"E don land for him table."

Source: Legit.ng