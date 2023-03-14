Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging picture of an examination question paper believed to be very tough

What further amplified this sentiment is an instruction on the question paper directing students to cry if they wanted to

While some smart netizens provided answers to the visible exam questions, many others remarked on how tough it really is

A man has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing an exam question paper that many consider difficult.

Taking to the Facebook group Tell It All, DaCosta Boakye posted the exam question which was taken at Vietnam National University, Hanoi in 2019.

The exam instruction directed students to cry if they wanted to. Photo Credit: DaCosta Boakye, Catherine Falls Commercial

Source: Getty Images

The engineering final exam had six instructions but numbers four and five of the instructions caught people's eyes.

While number four instruction read, "CRYING IS ALLOWED BUT PLS DO SO QUIETLY," number five instruction added, "DO NOT WIPE TEARS ON EXAM PAPER."

Netizens shared their thoughts on the exam questions and instructions.

At the time of writing this report, Legit.ng can not authoritatively verify if the said exam paper emanated from the said university.

Social media reactions

Doreen Chika Kenneth said:

"I believe most likely the students were taught. This language should be familiar if you are in programming. Na wetin we dey face daily for R."

Owusu Takyi Aduomi said:

"My problem is how the word 'the' is one of the most difficult words in Vietnam."

Felicity Frimpong said:

"Question one alone will make you cry.

"Greedy algorithm nonso ne de3n?"

Zongotarian Ama Morinho said:

"They can't tell me what to do with my own tears . U already messing with my head and heart , and u want my tears too."

Sandra Abena Dansowaa Osei said:

"If I see this on the first page of my exam paper, I wouldn't even bother to open it. I'll just go out and cry."

Eric Kojo Hini said:

"I just read the number one and I feel like crying already."

Lustig said:

"I still can’t believe how I passed maths in WASSCE and tertiary. I’m a living testimony of the word miracle."

