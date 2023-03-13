A video of a man who looked almost exactly like Sadio Mane, the current Bayern Munich player. has caught the attention on Tiktok

In the short video, the man was smiling and his facial expressions were similar to that of the former Liverpool forward

Many social media users who reacted to the video said they have never seen someone looking exactly like the Senegalese

A stunning video has surfaced on Tiktok showing a man that looks exactly like Sadio Mane, the popular Senegalese who plays for the German club Bayern Munich.

The Tiktok video shared by @4kt_target captured the man smiling, and it is hard to tell that he is not exactly an African footballer.

Sadio Mane's lookalike seen in a market. Photo credit: @4kt_target Source: Tiktok

The onlookers, particularly the person recording the clip were also very moved by the striking looks when the man gave a wide smile.

Resemblance to Sadio Mane is striking

Tiktoker users who reacted to the video also noticed one woman who could not understand what was happening because she was not a football fan.

As of the time of the report, the video has gathered over 33,000 likes and over 1000 likes on Tiktok.

Social media users react

@davelittle19 reacted:

"The woman standing behind was like whats going on ®only football lovers understands the waaww."

@michael a. said:

"Sadio mechanic."

@tounkaramohamed45 also said:

"Sadio mane from Shein."

@Gregsofly6363 also commented:

"Sadio mane trom eBay."

@Oumar34646 also said:

"Thats sad mane3"

@Réäl_Moñeèy commented:

"Man Sadio is sad while smiling."

@fessissa also reacted:

"Sadio Mane second hand"

@SA Kwadwo also wrote:

"In Bayern jersey too."

@user368275143923:

"the one shouting Wow, wow can a siren A for Ghana Ambulance."

Low budget itsekiri Jay Z

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Freedom Atsepoyi who is better known as Mr Jollof may have unleashed the fashion police trolls on himself.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared a collage of himself with American rapper and businessman, Jay Z.

In the photos, both men sported powder blue suits. While the rapper paired the look with a round-neck white t-shirt and a pair of white sneakers, Jollof paired his with a white turtleneck top and a couple of deep blue sneakers. Both men rocked shades with their ensembles.

