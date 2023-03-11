A lady's decoration of her apartment has got many people asking her how she went about the decor

The lady shared a video of how drab the rented house looked four years ago when she wanted to move in

In a few years, she turned the place into a cozy space that many could not stop praising on TikTok

A brilliant lady and interior decorator, @anitavwede, amazed people when she shared how she was able to change the face of her apartment in four years.

She showed the condition look of the house before she moved in years ago. Everything in the rented space looked bare then as there were no furniture pieces.

Many wanted to know how she did it. Photo source: @anitavwede

Source: TikTok

Apartment with cool furniture pieces

Seconds into the clip, people can see how she has turned the place into her private palace with amazing interior decor skills.

The colour of her chairs blended well with the wall. The chandelier in her living room gave the apartment a majestic touch. Everywhere looked cozy.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 13,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jane Mkandawire376 asked:

"Are you an interior designer."

Fulofblack2 said:

"I would never leave."

009Scorpio asked:

"Can I live with you?"

Kevin Ojiaku wondered:

"Who did this interior design for you?"

Naomi said:

"Wow!!!! Come help me decorate my home this is beautiful…"

user9112746613368 asked:

"Matter fact, where is everything from?… but seriously, where is the coffee table from?"

Lona said:

"Where is your couch and dining table from?"

Hycę said:

"I would love to do this when I resume back, can we talk about it?"

Lady decorated her room

