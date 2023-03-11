A brave lady has got many people's attention online as she walked three lions in a park without any fear

The lady walked majestically behind them as she held a stick as if she had been doing so all her life

Many TikTokers who watched her viral video said they could never do what she effortlessly pulled off

A young lady (@kingskysy) has surprised many people as she walked three lions in a park with park guides around.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the lady held a stick as she stayed some meters at the back of the lions while they strutted.

The lady demonstrated bravery in her video. Photo source: @kingskysy

Fearless lady and 3 lions

She tagged the video:

"Walking with the big boys."

Many people who watched the clip wondered how the lady could keep her cool in the presence of such animals. They said they could not risk doing such a thing.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kellycute said:

"Someone should recreate this plz is interesting but can never be me."

Mastermind said:

"Small challenge wey we dey manage, e reach your turn you add lion con add juju join."

that...girl said:

"Never my village people are active. I can't play with my destiny. Much love."

Phemtyz said:

"Your village people are not active.... it can never be me."

@prettydiamond said:

"Wow... Lion girl, it can never be me..."

Yaz3 said:

"They must have already ate lol. I want to do this so bad."

preciouslove said:

"It can never be me my village people are at work."

Another lady walked two lions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @beverlyadaeze, shared a video showing the moment she walked two lions in a park in South Africa.

Making a video about it, the lady narrated how she was surprised when they opened a gate and the lions came out and walked freely.

Before walking the wild animals, she added that the park guides gave her and her friends some sticks as a form of safety.

Source: Legit.ng