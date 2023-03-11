A Nigerian lady living in France has cried out on her knees that she is in dire need of a life partner

According to her, she is willing to pay the lucky and successful man a monthly salary, saying age is no longer on her side

Mixed reactions have trailed her viral video as netizens shared their thoughts on her desperate appeal

A Nigerian lady in France, in a viral video, has appealed that she urgently needs a husband.

Going on her knees, in a video shared by @things_dey_occur on Instagram, the lady said she was already tired and wants a life partner.

She said age is not on her side and has nothing to be ashamed of. According to her, she has a house in Lagos, two hostels in Awada and an African shop in France where she is.

She reiterated her appeal for a husband, saying she is ready to pay a monthly salary to the man who would be her hubby.

She went on to direct any man in need of a wife to send her a DM. Her video went viral and stirred mixed reactions.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@ikechukwu0143 said:

"I don' think she's serious. There are actually some guys out there looking to marry but....."

@omorichies_ said:

"Im Not interested in your money.... I would have shown interest."

@chikitto_hub said:

"I will marry you now even without your monthly payment.. just dm.. lets get started."

@officialdjwaleycue said:

"She reminds me of one babe wey I love for real‍♂️ E kon be like say I dey use myself dey beg woman but i truly beg her sha.

"She’s a nurse in UK so she just look down on me as a nobody if I no be human being base on say me still dey 9ja but life goes on sha."

@adamcrazypen said:

"Hope the husband she gets is not the one that will take advantage of her because of this video. If she was really serious about getting a husband, start with a simple friendship or abi you no get male friends too."

