A TikTok video shows a plumpy lady dancing and shaking her body happily in a public gathering.

In the video posted by @dj_pho, the lady proved clearly that she is a very good dancer.

The plumpy lady danced with unlimited joy. Photo credit: TikTok/@dj_pho.

The video lasted just 7 seconds but those seconds were enough for the lady to display her amazing dance moves.

Beautiful lady dances to Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno

She was alone on the dance floor, and she danced to Buga, a viral song made good by Nigerian singers, Kizz Daniel and Tekno.

She was dressed in a white shift dress with a cut-out neckline that helped to bring out her beauty properly.

As she danced, a lot of people in the audience watched with smiles and admiration on their faces.

She bent down, danced a little and then lifted her body again to perform the well-known Buga style.

It is not known if the lady was the celebrant at the party, but her face shows someone who was very happy.

Female lecturer dances for her students

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lecturer broke into a beautiful dance during one of her classes.

She was teaching in the lecture hall when she started dancing as if she wanted to use the dance to illustrate a point.

Her students were completely astonished by her amazing dance moves.

The beautiful lecturer was elegantly dressed and she was putting on high heels.

Her students got excited by her dance, and they started shouting in loud voices.

The video would later go viral on TikTok where the lecturer was praised for being jovial.

