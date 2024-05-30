A Nigerian lady has publicly tackled the owner of an apartment with a few properties inside

The X user shared a photo of the apartment online and criticised its owner for choosing to leave parents' house

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many insisting that the owner was starting life on the right path

A Nigerian lady, Amara, has been dragged online for openly humiliating the owner of an almost empty apartment.

The room had only a few properties inside with the bed placed on the bare floor and this didn't sit well with Amara.

Lady criticises owner of empty apartment Photo credit: @amybeke/X.

Lady criticises owner of almost empty house

Amara who's identified with the handle @amy_beke on X wondered why the owner chose to leave his/her parents' house to live alone.

According to her, if one doesn't have enough money to get a well-furnished apartment, it is better to stay with parents for the meantime.

In her words:

"If you don’t have money to get an apartment, stay with your parents. What is this? I didn’t mention any gender but the men are the ones crying more."

Reactions as lady tackles apartment owner

Nigerians stormed the comments section of her post on the X app to share their thoughts about her stance.

While a few supported her, others criticised her for mocking someone's hustling stage in life.

Odilove said:

"As I’m typing this now, My bed is on the floor I know with time I will buy Bed-frame. So it’s nothing."

Steve Anthony reacted:

"He who has never been on the floor does not know what it takes to leave the floor.. Be humble Amara. Some billionaires started with a carton as bed. This setting is rich."

John Alli wrote:

"Where do Nigerian's get this mentality of bed needs to be inside this big wooden frame then it shows u have money like my friend would say Baby dae play."

Igweziglar wrote:

"I know a millionaire in dollars, when I visited his house in Lagos, a 5 bedroom duplex, he built it. His bed is on the floor. But his house in the East is a 7 bedroom mansion, all ensuite, with a 2 bedroom penthouse. So it is a choice."

Bodma added:

"Mogbe so this one too na flex. Me way dey purposely carry my bed put for ground sleep when there is FANCY IGI BED."

Watch the video below:

