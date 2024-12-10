A Nigerian lady decided to bless her mother with the gift of a car, and the woman was overwhelmed with joy

Photos of the beautiful Toyota Venza car have been splashed on social media after it was given to the mother

The lady expressed joy that she was able to make her mother happy as people congratulated them in the comment section

A lady blessed her mother with a new car, and the woman was so happy when she got the gift.

The heartwarming news was seen in a post shared on TikTok by the woman's daughter.

Tomiwo bought a Toyota Venza for her mother. Photo credit: TikTok/Tomiwo.

Source: TikTok

In the post, Tomiwo said she bought the car for her mother in the year 2024.

The post shows that the lady bought her mother a Toyota Venza, which looks neat.

She wrote:

"I Still later run that car matter for my mama this year o."

Reactions as lady buys her mother a Toyota Venza car

@Bosunabel said:

"Congratulations to your mom hopefully I can run ham give my own mom next year."

@God love said:

"Lord want to do this for my mom."

@Akinwunmi Yemisi said:

"Congratulations to mummy."

Source: Legit.ng