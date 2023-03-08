A viral Instagram video shows a Nigerian lady performing impressive acrobatic backflips on a tarred road

In the video, the lady emerged in the streets and performed 17 fast-paced backflips to the amazement of people

Nigerians on Instagram are reacting to the video of the acrobatic lady in different ways, but many have praised her

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A Nigerian lady has gone viral because of her impressive ability to perform back-flips.

In an Instagram video, the lady performed 17 back-flips on a tarred road, and people stood still for her.

The lady was able to perform 17 back-flips. Photo credit: Instagram/@yabaleftonline.

Source: Instagram

The lady emerged courageously in the street, where many people stood to watch her fantastic performance.

Nigerian lady who can perform back-flips goes viral

She positioned herself like a professional athlete and began her flips without any fear of falling or failing to complete her target.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A count of her fast-paced back-flips showed that she was able to do it 17 time unbroken times.

The video has got many people excited. While some of them praised the lady for her athletic agility, others had other things to say.

The video posted on Instagram by @yabaleftonline has since gone viral and received more than 30k likes on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@donmozarti said:

"Tar ….. this one don commot for girl! Na boy-girl."

@reshapeme_nig commented:

"How women arrive at a conclusion."

@miyaskigram said:

"Celebrate talents, she would be doing more training to be close to perfection and then boom Olympic if she were in a working system, many talents dey die for Nigeria…. Sad truth."

@lorrdsky said:

“I need a girl that can throw it back."

@owa_victor01 said:

"Wow! That’s impressive. I no fit complete 3 sef."

@victor.jessy_ commented:

"Na small challenge, I don’t want my nails to get ruined."

@ifu_nwannewi commented:

"Ah! I’m still learning how to twerk."

Man performs nice acrobatic moves

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who performed acrobatic flips went viral on TikTok.

A short video showed the man leaping up like a lion and landing on his feet.

A lot of people likened the man to Black Panther because of his flexibility and agility.

Source: Legit.ng