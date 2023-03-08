A Nigerian who was frustrated by the scarcity of cash came to the bank with spiritual elements

In the video, the man was seen walking around the bank asking to withdraw his salary in cash

Many people who reacted to the video said that cash scarcity is affecting the mental health of Nigerians

A Nigerian man took his frustration to another level by visiting the Chevron branch of Guaranty Trust bank (GTB) with spiritual jazz.

In the video which was shared by @isaacfayoseoriginal_, the Nigerian called on the GTbank to give him his salary which he is unable to collect in cash due to money scarcity at the ATM terminal.

Nigerian Man storms bank with juju

According to the source who shared the story on Instagram, the incident happened in Ajah, a city in Lagos State.

In the video, the man also spoke directly to the people watching his scene to give him N200 naira to visit the bank's headquarters.

Many Instagram users who reacted to the video said that lack of cash is becoming unbearable for Nigerians.

Legit.ng has compiled some to the reactions to the video below:

@official_lapiro said: "He should use his jazz and convert stone to money."

@legend_saintwalker wrote: "Se ppl still dey fear all this kind things, jazz way he no fit use make money or win bet, na him he go won risk going jail for."

@s_feranmi reacted: "The pressure is getting werser."

@bekkyblinks12 also said: "sebi dem say make we dey spen old notes."

@smart.tautros also wrote: "This is what PMB and CBN Governor Emefiele put Nigerians in to this rubbish and senseless situation seriously."

@Englishwhale.eth also reacted: "Una no use oraimo cord flog shage for him body. Why him no enter CBN or go INEC office show power."

@uglyboynation_ubn said: "Juju way you go use play sportybet find sure 10 odds put 50k for half a milli investment don start be dat."

@_rukayat081: "Wetin man no go see."

Watch the video below:

Herbalist Stormed Bank with Juju

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a short video shared by @officialngoziezeh on Instagram has shown a Nigerian man dressed as a herbalist to collect cash in one of Access Bank branches.

The man held a plate between his two hands and stood very close to the entry door at the right but when the left door swung open he quickly moved towards it to the excitement of spectators.

