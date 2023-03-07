A Nigerian man has stormed Access bank dressed as a herbalist to collect cash amidst other bank customers

With a serious face, he waited at the entrance door, silently reciting incantations while also holding a small, and rounded plate

Many people watching him in the video brought out their camera to capture the funny moment

A short video shared by @officialngoziezeh on Instagram has shown a Nigerian man dressed as a herbalist to collect cash in one of Access Bank branches.

The man held a plate between his two hands and stood very close to the entry door at the right but when the left door swung open he quickly moved towards it to the excitement of spectators.

Man storms bank dressed as a herbalist

Nigerian Man storms bank in herbalist dress

The video also captured the moment people who were watching the man addressed him in Nigerian pidgin.

In the video, a voice could be heard telling the herbalist that "Juju no dey work for bank."

Another male voice was heard also telling the Nigerian man who was dressed in herbalist toga that "Juju no dey enter bank."

In all, people who were watching the scene found it very funny with the expression on their faces while the man who was being watched also appeared to be enjoying the attention.

Social media users react to the video

@ritaedochie:

"Naija na cruise"

@rich_joy_56:

"Wahala wahala wahala "

@debby_black:

"Juju gone wrong."

@tasha_onyeukwu:

"they will joy tell him there is no money available."

@chiluo105:

"Oga jus do appear and disappear inside the banking hall ok."

@queenshenise:

"He is been so serious."

Watch the video below:

Lady falls in love with a herbalist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has caused a stir on the net after revealing that she found love in the eyes of a herbalist.

She said that since she was a little girl it has always been her dream to live in her motherland and love has made that possible.

The lady said she kicked off the year 2022 with domestic violence in Mexico but is wrapping it up with the love of her life.

