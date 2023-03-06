A TikTok video shows a young boy giving answers to questions of addition without using a calculator

In the video, the little boy stood confidently and gave answers to each mathematical question thrown at him

A lot of people who have seen the video have since admitted that the boy is intelligent and should be helped to grow

An intelligent boy has gone viral on TikTok after a video showed him answering mathematics questions.

In the trending TikTok video posted by @danielstutuh, the young boy stood confidently and got all the questions correctly.

The boy has been called a genius because of his mathematical prowess. Photo credit: TikTok/@danielstutuh.

Source: TikTok

In the short video, someone threw multiple arithmetic questions at him, and he did not back out until he answered the last question.

Brilliant boy who can answer mathematics questions

The questions thrown at the boy started from the easy to the hard, and he answered all correctly. It took the boy very few seconds to come up with correct answers to the addition questions.

More impressive was the fact that the boy did not make use of a calculator.

People who have come across the video have described him as a genius. Some have called for him to be helped so that he would become better.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Lameck Gondwe said:

"Very intelligent.Keep the child safe to be a president."

@user1150530199359 reacted:

"Very intelligent boy."

@chiheraaa said:

"Genius wooow."

@user8651504871593 said:

"Wauu the boy is actually good."

@pridemsengane commented:

"Genius! Future minister of finance."

@yvonne1318 said:

"Wooow he is clever."

@user1231236349751 said:

"Future African Icon. Father protect him from all evil."

@aliceabigail667 said:

"Very intelligent boy."

@Hope commented:

"Wow! Mathematician. Good luck baby."

@makanjiraadamshar said:

"Wonder kid. Keep it up, my boy."

Little girl solves tough maths questions without calculator

In a related story, Legi.ng reported that a teacher, @omni_abacus, posted a video of a little girl she trained in a subject he called abacus neuroscience mathematics for one hour.

The kid processed complex mathematical calculations at a great speed without a calculator.

The tutor said the kid could do such after the hourly training. Many were amazed by the kid's brilliance. As numbers were called out to her at great speed, she did the calculation by making gestures in the air.

Source: Legit.ng